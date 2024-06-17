In Focus: Smuda Family’s Legacy Being Preserved at Weyerhaeuser Museum

Last Saturday, the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls dedicated a plaque in honor of the Smuda family and the contributions they made to the museum over the years.

Over 50 years ago, when the Morrison County Historical Society was searching for a new location for the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum, they had a location in mind near the zoo in Little Falls, but were having some issues in obtaining it. They were approached by the Smudas, owners of the zoo at the time, who offered the Historical Society four acres of land across the bank of the Mississippi River for $1. Needless to say, it was an offer that was jumped on quickly.

“We took the offer and then the plans came together really nicely, and the building was constructed that we are in right now, and it opened in 1975,” said Mike Worcester, Morrison County Historical Society Executive Director. “So yes, we are 49 years old now, and so were it not for the generosity of the Smuda family, we wouldn’t even be standing here where we are right now.”

The Smuda family stayed involved in the museum after basically donating the land. With the amount of work the Smudas put into the museum over the years, museum staff felt was time to recognize their contributions.

“I feel like, you know, it’s always important to give credit where credit’s due,” stated Grace Duxbury, Morrison County Historical Society Museum Manager. “And especially since we worked so closely with the Smudas in numerous aspects, it was time that we acknowledged them in some way. Like, not only did they work for us, did they volunteer, they’ve contributed a lot of artifacts, a lot of knowledge. Just their impact was too important to ignore.”

The museum wouldn’t be standing in the location it is now without the Smuda family, which is why the museum felt it was important to preserve the legacy of the Smuda family for generations to come.

“I mean, not only is it incredibly important that we’re located here because it’s just one of those weird butterfly effect things, like, what would it have been like if we were across from the zoo? But we got this land right on the banks of the river. We’re working so hard to restore the riverbank and protect this gift that was given to us so people in the future can admire its beauty, look through our museum, and it’s all because of the Smudas.”