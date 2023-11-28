Lakeland PBS

Rep. Stauber Says He’s Demanding Answers on Postal Issues in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 28 2023

Rep. Pete Stauber (R)

Republican Congressman Pete Stauber says he’s demanding answers on postal issues in Minnesota.

Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, recently sent a letter to United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy regarding a variety of issues impacting United States Postal Service operations in Minnesota, including alleged unfair working conditions for USPS employees and the supposed prioritization of third-party packages over essential items like bills and medications.

According to a press release from Stauber’s office, the letter was sent in response to a number of complaints the Congressman’s office has received from impacted postal workers and residents in the Brainerd and Bemidji areas. Lakeland News recently aired a story sharing the concerns of rural mail carriers in Bemidji who picketed for several days because of those issues.

In Stauber’s letter, he asks for a response to his questions by Dec. 4 and says “[o]ur dedicated postal workers deserve better treatment and fair employment conditions as they tirelessly serve our communities.”

Stauber’s letter also outlines his concerns with a Biden Administration policy that earmarks $3 billion for the procurement of a fleet of electric vehicles for the United States Postal Service. He asks whether redirecting the funds currently designated for the electric vehicle fleet toward bolstering staffing levels and enhancing employee benefits would more effectively meet the needs of the Postal Service.

