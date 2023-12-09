Lakeland PBS

Rep. Matt Grossell Announces His Upcoming Retirement from MN Legislature

Lakeland News — Dec. 8 2023

Rep. Matt Grossell (R)

State Representative Matt Grossell from Clearbrook has announced he is retiring from the Legislature.

Grossell, a Republican, is in his fourth term in the Minnesota House and currently represents District 2A. Prior to that, he served as a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Grossell announced today that he will not seek re-election in 2024, so his current term will be his last term in office. In a press release, Grossell said he is looking forward to “finishing strong” in St. Paul and will be pushing for tax cuts, which he says are “critical for families and small businesses facing record inflation.” He said he plans to retire in Alaska.

In 2019, Grossell was arrested for trespassing at a St. Paul hospital after being taken there for apparently being intoxicated at a nearby Best Western. He was also convicted of DWI earlier this year related to a speeding case in February.

By — Lakeland News

