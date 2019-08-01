Lakeland PBS
New Details Emerge Over Representative Grossell’s Arrest

Aug. 1 2019

A Minnesota lawmaker cursed at a nurse, disrupted the Regions Hospital emergency room and accused police officers of brutality in May, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Matt Grossell, 53, of Clearbrook was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and trespassing following altercations with security guard and St. Paul police at the Best Western Kelly Inn in St. Paul and later with staff and police at Regions.

The new details, contained in supplemental police reports, provide a more graphic account of what has already been reported, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Grossell appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the hotel bar at the Best Western Plus Capitol Ridge shortly after midnight on May 4. After three more drinks, the bartender told police Grossell slumped over a table. A hotel security guard was called over, and, according to a video footage reviewed by police, Grossell shoved the security guard five times, the fifth time being a two-handed shove that caused the guard to lose his balance. The guard later said Grossell slapped him at one point but he was uninjured. The guard allowed Grossell to go to his hotel room.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, officers found Grossell kneeling on the floor of his room unable to fully communicate. A St. Paul police sergeant decided to have Grossell taken to Regions Hospital.

Grossell became belligerent at the hospital on several occasions, leading to an escalating situation that resulted in police arresting him for trespassing, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

In June, Grossell reached an agreement that will allow him to avoid any convictions if he completes a six-month court diversion program, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The program is intended to allow adults to address issues without incarceration.

Malaak Khattab

