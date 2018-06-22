Redby Man Pleads Guilty To Killing One-Year-Old Son

A Redby man who allegedly killed his one-year-old son has pled guilty in federal court to one count of second-degree murder.

Gary Wayne Jackson, Jr. entered his plea in Minneapolis court yesterday morning. Jackson was charged with the killing back in January after Red Lake authorities found the body of the boy, referred to in court documents as “DJ.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s uncle noticed DJ “didn’t look right” after he was told by Jackson to watch the boy and two other kids. An autopsy later revealed the child died of blunt force trauma to the head and thorax.

Jackson will remain in custody until he is sentenced on October 18th.