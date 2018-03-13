DONATE

Red Lake Woman Arrested On Heroin Charges In Motley

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 13 2018
Morrison County Sheriff’s office reports that a woman is behind bars after drug paraphernalia was found in her car during a traffic stop. The incident happened this past Saturday a little before 6 at night.

A Morrison County Deputy was patrolling the city of Motley and observed a white Chevrolet impala make a traffic violation near the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 64.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Lebartta Geionety from Red Lake. The deputy observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car. After a search of the car, approximately 9 grams of heroin was seized from the car. Geionety is being held in the Morrison Jail pending formal drug possession charges.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the deputy involved used his drug interdiction training in this particular case. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Motley Police Department.

 

