Red Lake Officer Who Died While on Duty Has Name Etched in Memorial

Lakeland News — Oct. 15 2021

A Red Lake Conservation Officer who died while on duty in 2019 now has his name etched in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Last night, the names of more than 700 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 2019 were formally dedicated. One of those names was 48-year-old Shannon “Opie” Barron, who died after suffering a medical emergency shortly after responding to a call of service involving an incident where there was suspected illegal harvesting. Officer Barron left behind a wife and two children.

By — Lakeland News

