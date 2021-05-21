Red Lake Nation Ends Medical Martial Law

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Nation is no longer under medical martial law.

It was recently rescinded at the Red Lake Tribal Council’s regular monthly meeting. Medical martial law had been in effect for more than a year, since April 3, 2020.

This means face masks will no longer be required for outdoor activities. Also, restrictions on the number of people attending indoor activities are now lifted, as are restrictions that kept non-residents from visiting or passing through.

