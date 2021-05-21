Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Ends Medical Martial Law

Lakeland News — May. 20 2021

The Red Lake Nation is no longer under medical martial law.

It was recently rescinded at the Red Lake Tribal Council’s regular monthly meeting. Medical martial law had been in effect for more than a year, since April 3, 2020.

This means face masks will no longer be required for outdoor activities. Also, restrictions on the number of people attending indoor activities are now lifted, as are restrictions that kept non-residents from visiting or passing through.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

874 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Thursday

15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 658 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Governor Walz Announces Plan to Fund Summer Learning Programs

14 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, Over 500 New Cases Reported Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.