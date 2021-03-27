Red Lake Nation College Receives Accreditation
After a 10-year process, the Red Lake Nation College has received accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission. The college has received institutional accreditation as a two-year institution, a long-term dream for the tribe.
The process involved many different meetings and in-person inspections. They hope receiving the accreditation will contribute to more interest in the school for tribe members.
Graduation for this year’s class is planned for May.
