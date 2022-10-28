Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Nation Bands Together to Stop Youth Violence in Schools

Mary BalstadOct. 27 2022

The Red Lake Nation is banding together in hopes of finding solutions to rising violence in schools.

After there were reports of fights and verbal abuse in the hallways of Red Lake schools, community members and leaders decided to take initiative to solve this issue.

The rise in violence is an unexpected effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Institute of Education Sciences report that 1 in 3 school leaders saw a rise in youth violence during the 2021-2022 school year. Certain factors that contribute toward this rise include heightened stress levels, isolation, and unattended mental health needs due to lack of resources.

However, some communities are starting to fight back. Red Lake members and leaders gathered Wednesday in Redby for the second part of a meeting to find solutions in order to alleviate this stressful situation.

The goal of the meeting was to discuss solutions and community commitments toward ending the rise in youth violence in and out of the classroom. Some ideas included introducing more cultural programs or volunteering to assist the teachers in the school.

The next meeting is planned for November 9th at the Red Lake High School.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Retired MN Supreme Court Justice Page to Speak at Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd

Red Lake Band Hosts 2022 Political Forum to Inform Constituents on Candidates

Bemidji Chamber, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Host Career Fair

Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.