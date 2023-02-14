Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Lakeland News — Feb. 14 2023

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

20-year-old Devin Anthony Sumner pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 9 in U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Sumner used a shotgun to beat a victim he had been involved with in a relationship. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries and eventually needed surgery.

Sumner is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

