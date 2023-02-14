Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

20-year-old Devin Anthony Sumner pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 9 in U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Sumner used a shotgun to beat a victim he had been involved with in a relationship. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries and eventually needed surgery.

Sumner is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today