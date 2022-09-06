Red Lake Man Found Guilty on Sexual Abuse Charges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has been found guilty by a federal jury of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse occurring on the Red Lake Reservation.

Following a five-day trial, 38-year-old Descart Austin Begay, Jr. was convicted late Friday on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse. Begay was convicted of knowingly raping and sexually assaulting the victim in her home on July 3rd, 2020 until she was finally able to break free and escape.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today