Red Lake Man Charged with Murder

In a press release from the District of Minnesota United States Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney Erica MacDonald announced today, a federal indictment charging Ralph Cloud, 36, with second degree murder.

Cloud appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Jon Huseby in U.S. District Court.

The allegations state, On the Red Lake Indian Reservation, Cloud unlawfully killed an individual on September 12, 2020. This case was investigated by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trail Task Force.

The case is being tried by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Polachek and Deidre Aanstad.

The release also states very clearly, the charges are merely accusations, and the Cloud is innocent until proven guilty.

