Red Lake Man Charged With Murder in Death of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting and death of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer.

According to court documents, on July 27, officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department responded to a call to conduct a welfare check at a house in Redby, Minnesota. When officers arrived they found David Brian Donnell, Jr., 28, at his house standing outside on the porch. Officers attempted to have him walk towards them but Donnell went inside of the house instead. Due to Donnell having an active tribal warrant and refusing to comply, officers broke down the door. Shots were then fired from inside the house towards the direction of the officers where officer Ryan Bialke was struck by gunfire. Gunfire continued from inside the house towards the other four officers on scene when one of them started to return fire. Officers then went into the woods to escape the continued gunfire.

Shortly after, officers arrested Donnell at a nearby residence.

Officer Bialke died on the scene.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today