Red Lake Kicks Off 13th Annual Youth Leadership Conference

Earlier this week, we told you about the Red Lake Elders Conference. Today, Red Lake Nation switched gears to focus on the teens for their 13th annual Youth Leadership Conference.

The conference is open to anyone in Red Lake who is 14 and up. The three-day event focuses on empowering and educating.

This year, the theme is “Healing Through Culture.” That means there will be events focused on wellness with a Red Lake twist like Pow Wow Zumba, moccasin making and hand drum making. The conference started with a ribbon skirt fashion show.

Reyna Lussier, Red Lake Youth Conference Co-Organizer, says, “The ideas that we got this year are from our youth. I didn’t just get these ideas on my own. Our youth actually came up with these ideas and said, ‘let’s do this.’ So everything that’s on our agenda is from our youth, from Red Lake.”

This year, the youth conference also features more than 10 guest speakers from all over the country.