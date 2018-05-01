Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Red Lake Celebrates Elders & Breaks Ground On Four Projects

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 30 2018
Leave a Comment

Today will go down in history for Red Lake Nation. Not only did they kick off their 8th annual Elders Summit, they also started four big projects.

“We anticipate a nine-month construction schedule and we’re looking forward to, again, improving the health safety and welfare of the citizens of Red Lake with these four facilities,” says Erik Wedge, the architect for the four projects.

Each of the four buildings will provide a much needed service to the reservation. The new Red Lake Chemical Dependency Center will provide help to tribal members with alcohol or drug addiction problems. It will also provide education and work on developing addiction prevention techniques.

“The treatment center that we have here today has been a long time coming because we were basically using old residents houses, and we’ve added new additions on to them but overtime, they’ve just taken a lot of abuse,” says Darwin Sumner, appointed tribal secretary for Red Lake.

Both Red Lake and Ponemah will also each be getting a new fire department.

“They have, for their safety, a new fire department. Their buildings are old and they’ll have new buildings and they’re going to get some fire trucks in the near future,” says Kathy Luepke, an area specialist with USDA Rural Development.

Roman Stately Jr., district representative for Red Lake, adds about the new fire departments, “They’ll have a lot more room and probably a lot more employees.”

The next new building being added to Red Lake is a new dialysis center that will be constructed as an additional part to the Red Lake Hospital.

“A dialysis center is needed, so – a lot of our dialysis patients go off the reservation and they can do their process back here on our reservation,” says Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr.

Before each of the groundbreakings happened in Red Lake and Ponemah, Red Lake paid thanks to their elders with their annual Elders Gathering that was held at the Seven Clans Casino.

“The Indian word for is Gigichi-aya. That translates into someone who has done great things and lived a long time, and we revere these elders,” says David Manuel, foods coordinator for Red Lake nation.

An elder in Red Lake is described as anyone who is 55 and up. For this summit, the main goal is to let the elders know they are appreciated and inform them about everything going on with the reservation. The Elders Conference will go on until tomorrow. Then, the reservation will switch gears to a youth conference that starts Wednesday. Overall, with an action-packed day like this one, Chairman Seki, Sr. says Red Lake’s future is looking bright.

Seki, Sr. says, “These are needed for our people here in the reservation and also will create jobs for them.”

The four groundbreakings in Red Lake and Ponemah have been in the planning stages for the past three years.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Red Lake Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of Constitution

Red Lake Band Awarded $750,000 Grant For Affordable Housing Project

Seki Sr. To Seek Re-Election As Red Lake Tribal Chairman

Community Spotlight: Red Lake Starts Phase One Of Solar Energy Plan

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Latest Story

Brad Paisley Rocks Bemidji

It was all hands on deck prior to Saturday’s big show at the Sanford Center. With 11 semi trucks filled with staging, instruments and
Posted on Apr. 30 2018

Latest Stories

Brad Paisley Rocks Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 30 2018

Spring Burning Restrictions Begin In Minnesota

Posted on Apr. 30 2018

DNR Urges Extreme Caution On Late-Season Ice

Posted on Apr. 30 2018

Community Spotlight: Ruttger's Hosts First Lakes Area Yoga Festival

Posted on Apr. 30 2018

Minnesota To See Hungry Ticks Emerge In Warm Weather

Posted on Apr. 30 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.