Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries rise.
Compared to 2019, the Red Cross has seen the demand from trauma centers increase by 10% in 2021, more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.
Patients of all blood types, especially type O, are encouraged to donate.
You can schedule a appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lakeland viewing area:
Crow Wing County
Baxter
6/28/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
6/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
Brainerd
6/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Central Lakes College, 501 W. College Drive
6/25/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brainerd VFW 1647, 309 S. 6th St.
Morrison County
Little Falls
6/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
6/22/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
6/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
Wadena County
Wadena
6/28/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE
6/29/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE
