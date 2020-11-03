Race for MN Supreme Court Justice on Ballot for 2020 Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota voters may be fixated on the presidential or other high-profile races, but there’s an important contest on the back of the ballot. Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen is facing voters for the first time since his appointment in 2018. Challenging him is frequent candidate Michelle MacDonald.

She’s making her fourth bid for a seat on a court that has disciplined her before over professional conduct, and could impose new restrictions on her law license. Both candidates are hoping voters turn over their ballots. In 2016, 26% fewer votes were cast for Supreme Court justice than for president.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today