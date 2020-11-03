Lakeland PBS

Race for MN Supreme Court Justice on Ballot for 2020 Election

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 2 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota voters may be fixated on the presidential or other high-profile races, but there’s an important contest on the back of the ballot. Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen is facing voters for the first time since his appointment in 2018. Challenging him is frequent candidate Michelle MacDonald.

She’s making her fourth bid for a seat on a court that has disciplined her before over professional conduct, and could impose new restrictions on her law license. Both candidates are hoping voters turn over their ballots. In 2016, 26% fewer votes were cast for Supreme Court justice than for president.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Block Mask Mandate at MN Polls

Nearly 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota Today

Over 5,000 New Red Lake Voters Registered for This Year’s Election

After Ruling on Mail-in Ballots, Minnesotans Encouraged to Use Other Options to Cast Their Vote

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.