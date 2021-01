Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After eight people were arrested this past weekend in Aitkin County, self-proclaimed ‘water protectors’ protested again Thursday, January 14th near Backus. Some reports say water protectors climbed into a pipe segment, pausing construction.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today