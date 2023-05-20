Public Input Sought on Crow Wing River Comprehensive Watershed Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has announced the development of the Crow Wing River Comprehensive Watershed Plan and is seeking input from the public.

It’s part of Minnesota’s One Watershed One Plan program, which aims to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout watersheds across the state.

Crow Wing County has partnered with Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, and Wadena counties, as well as the Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, Crow Wing, and Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, to build a plan that works across county lines. The watershed begins near Park Rapids and follows the Crow Wing River until it combines with the Mississippi River in Baxter.

“We’re in the beginning of the planning process, so we’re seeking people’s inputs on what they do see as concerns within this area,” said Melissa Barrick, Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Manager. “How clean the water is, how the streams are, maybe even some of the soil issues, you know, a lot of times water and soil erosion kind of go together.”

There will be a public kick-off event on Tuesday, June 27th at the Nisswa Community Center from 4-6:30 p.m., where the public can bring and write down their concerns and issues for that area.

To provide input, you can also call the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District at 218-828-6197 or fill out their survey here. Written responses can also be sent to Jake Shaughnessy at jake.hcswcd@gmail.com or to Hubbard SWCD, 603 North Central Ave, Suite 100, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Online or written feedback will be accepted until 4:00 PM on Friday, June 9th.

