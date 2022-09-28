Public Comment for Beltrami Co. Jail Project Extended Through Oct. 31

To allow for more feedback on the seven options being considered for the future of the Beltrami County Jail, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has extended the public comment period through October 31st, 2022.
Citizens can provide feedback via the public comment portal, which can be found on the county’s website.
A town hall meeting has been scheduled in the County Board Room on Thursday, October 13th at 5 p.m., and an additional public hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 18th at 5 p.m. in the County Board Room as well. The public is encouraged to attend and comment in person. Both meetings will also be live streamed on the Beltrami County YouTube channel.
Those not able to attend in person can participate virtually. To access the virtual option, community members will need to email the meeting coordinator at diane.moe@co.beltrami.mn.us by noon the day of the meeting and provide their name and address. Then will then be sent an email invitation to join the 5:00 pm meeting. Citizens will be heard in the order that they have entered the meeting waiting room and after all in-person comments have been made.
By — Hanky Hazelton
