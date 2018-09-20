Public Asked For Help In Locating Suspicious Couple Seen Around Bemidji

A post going around on social media has everyone on high alert in the Bemidji area. The first instance of suspicious activity happened Sunday night in the parking lot of a local Bemidji business. Since then, police say there have been at least two other additional instances that happened in the parking lots of other area businesses.

“What had happened was a couple, a male and a female, approached a single female in the parking lot and asked her if she was interested in some modeling opportunities out of state,” says Captain David LaZella with the Bemidji Police Department.

Not much is known about the couple. They reportedly leave each scene immediately after their target declines the offer. If you try to call the number listed on the social media post, you’ll discover it has been disconnected. Police have also reported that this has been happening in other areas outside of Bemidji.

“It’s an older, older couple, I suppose; estimated to be in the mid-fifties and they have been seen. We have verified that they have been seen in the St. Louis County area, as well as the Duluth area and as well as Cloquet in the Carlton County area,” says LaZella.

Police say if you’re approached by someone who seems suspicious, the first thing you should do is get to safe space. Then, immediately report the encounter to police.

LaZella says, “It is important to take proper personal safety precautions. You know, stay in lit places in the parking lot; know where your car is; try to travel in groups or pairs as much as possible; keep your phone handy.”

When it comes to identifying potential threats, professionals say some red flags include people promising to take care of you or promising to give you lots of money in a short amount of time. It’s also important to remember that anyone can be threat, no matter how they look.

Arcelia Gomez, the sexually exploited youth coordinator with Support Within Reach, says, “Things that are really kind of suspicious to look out for: one, if you’re being followed. That’s one thing we’ve recently seen, but another thing is someone who is just asking a whole lot of personal information from you.”

The Bemidji Police Department believes they have a lead in the case. Still, they want the public to be on alert.

“The public should be looking out for 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. It’s beige in color and it’s got Idaho plates on; they are K664960,” says LaZella.

Anyone with information related to this case or the location of the vehicle is advised to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.