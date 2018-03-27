DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Protestors Call For Change At Brainerd March For Our Lives

AJ Feldman
Mar. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Hundreds marched through downtown Brainerd on Saturday in the Brainerd March For Our Lives. The movement is being led by the youth, but supported by all ages, and is fighting for one cause.

“We should not be afraid to go to school,” says Emma Finken, a Brainerd High School student. “Students and teachers should not have to worry about what someone can cause violence with. [We’re] standing up for what we believe in.”

“The fact that students are in school and it’s no longer a safe place, there’s shootings all the time, it’s unacceptable,” says Thea Fisher, a Brainerd High School senior. “Something needs to change.”

“The youth are stepping up and the rest of us are there to support them,” says U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan. “They’re really making a difference. There are millions and millions of people stepping up and protesting.”

As people march throughout the country, the Brainerd community is showing that it’s affecting people locally.

“People are coming from 20 miles away, 30 miles away, just to be involved in the community,” says Alex Hering, who was at the event. “I think it’s great that we have one that’s close by that people can come and be centered with.”

“It shows the wide range of support,” says Holly Rose McKnight, who helped organize the march. “It’s not just big cities, it’s not just college towns, it’s every town. I think that’s great.”

Protestors carried signs with different messages with different phrases but with the same meaning: “This has gone on for too long for nothing to be done.”

“This has happened too much for there not to be change when there’s change right away when there’s other tragedies,” says Lizzy Rider, a Brainerd High School student. “It’s what we need. We need change because it’s not working how it’s going right now.”

“I had a teacher who recently told me that she believes that the change that’s going to happen is going to occur when our generation reaches a point where we can actually be doing the change,” says Fisher. “My hope is that something happens before then, which is why we’re marching.”

You can watch more of the march including words from each of the day’s speakers below.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Teens Talk Suicide Prevention in the Community

Sen. Tina Smith Visits Brainerd To Hear About Local Workforce Development Programs

Hundreds Rally at Brainerd March For Our Lives

Over 150 Businesses On Display At MMBA Home And Outdoor Show

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Latest Story

Beaver Senior OL Krause Set For Pro Day

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Latest Stories

Beaver Senior OL Krause Set For Pro Day

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Wife Of Homicide Victim Sought As Person Of Interest

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Central Minnesota Man Charged With Killing His Grandparents

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Brainerd Teens Talk Suicide Prevention in the Community

Posted on Mar. 26 2018

Community Spotlight: Red Lake Starts Phase One Of Solar Energy Plan

Posted on Mar. 26 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.