Program at Crosby-Ironton High School Honors 100th Anniversary of Milford Mine Disaster

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last night the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network held a program commemorating the Milford Mine Disaster. The program was held at Crosby-Ironton High School.

The program held at Crosby-Ironton High School was well-attended. People were eager to learn the history of the Milford Mine disaster. That history was told, and audience members heard from some of the descendants of men who worked in the mine.

One of the most powerful moments during the program were a couple of speakers who would not have been here today if their relatives did not know the dangers of the mine.

100 years removed from the disaster, and the people of Crosby still feel mining is a part of their heritage.

The Soo Line Depot Museum will have an expanded exhibit honoring the Milford Mine when they open for the year on Memorial Day weekend. Crow Wing County will also expand the Milford Mine Memorial Park this June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today