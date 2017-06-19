Prior Lake Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries After Striking Deer

A Prior Lake man has died after striking a deer while driving his motorcycle. Glen Sass, 54, died from his injuries sustained in the Saturday evening crash.

According to the Cass County Sheriff Department, law enforcement received a report that a motorcyclist had crashed into a deer on West Winnie Road in rural Bena.

First responders learned that a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on County Road 91 when the incident occurred. Sass was thrown off of the Harley Davidson he had been driving.

Sass was treated at the scene and then airlifted to a Fargo Hospital, where he later died.

Assisting at the scene was the Leech Lake Tribal Police, Pike Bay Township Police, Deer River Ambulance Service and Sanford AirMed.