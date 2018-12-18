Prescribed Fire Scheduled Along Highway 25 In Brainerd
A prescribed fire is scheduled for Tuesday, December 18 along Highway 25 in Brainerd.
Local residents and motorists on Highway 25, just south of Highway 210 near the railroad tracks in east Brainerd, may see smoke from the roadside prescribed fire.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists approaching any prescribed fire work zone should slow down, watch for crews, and navigate with caution.
Prescribed fires are controlled by trained crew and conducted within MnDOT rights of way during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
This is a completely misleading story personally knowing the truth.... Read More
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More