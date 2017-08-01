Prescribed Burn Conducted In Brainerd’s Rotary Park

Part of Rotary Park when up in smoke as Brainerd Fire Department members conducted a controlled burn of the area on Monday.

According to a department Facebook post, the burn was necessary to restore the natural grasses in the area while proving a valuable training opportunity for fire fighters.

Rotary Park is located south of the water treatment plant near East River Road. The burn was expected to start around 5 o’clock and was to be completed by 10 PM.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Rotary Club of Brainerd, and the Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District assisted with the exercise.

The fire department asked that people stay out of the area during the time of the burn, as staff members were using equipment in the area to control the fire.