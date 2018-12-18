Pregnant Woman Dies After Crash In Sartell

A pregnant woman is dead after a crash in Sartell. The crash happened yesterday morning, just before 8. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 133 In LeSauk Township.

Corey William Planck, 46, of Star City, IN was driving a 2000 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer combination northeast of County Road 133 towards the city of Sartell. Meanwhile, Casey Rose Myers, 30, of Holdingfield was driving a 2017 Subaru Forrester southeast towards the city of St. Cloud on County Rd. 4.

Myers stopped at the stop sign for traffic and began to proceed through the intersection. Planck failed to stop at the intersection and struck the Forrester on the passenger side. The intersection is a 4-way stop design. Planck told deputies that he did not see the stop sign.

Myers was unconscious and not responding. She was also 5 months pregnant at the time of the crash. Myers was treated on scene by first responders and medics. She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Star Ambulance where she died. The fetus also did not survive the crash. Planck was uninjured.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sartell Police Department, Sartell Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to assist with accident reconstruction and commercial vehicle inspection regarding the semi-tractor trailer.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.