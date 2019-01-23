Lakeland PBS
Post Office To Resume Operations In Bowlus Next Week

Anthony Scott
Jan. 23 2019
BOWLUS, MN – The Bowlus Post Office will reopen to the public January 28, 2019.

The office has been vacated for the last several months to allow environmental remediation and cleaning.
Postal services provided by Bowlus were temporarily relocated to the Royalton Post Office. The building is safe to occupy and we look forward to serving our customers again. We apologize for disruption caused by this issue.

The Bowlus Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The Post Office Box lobby is open 24 hours.

