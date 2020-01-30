Lakeland PBS

Poor Ice Conditions Take A Toll On Resort Owners

Malaak KhattabJan. 30 2020

Senator Justin Eichorn listened to resort owners, bait shop owners, fishing guides, and snow plowers in Deer River today, who voiced their concerns on the economic impacts that poor ice conditions are having on their businesses.

Poor ice conditions aren’t just affecting anglers this winter season – resorts in the northern region are taking a hit and are seeking help in the legislative level, calling it a regional natural disaster.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

