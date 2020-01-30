Poor Ice Conditions Take A Toll On Resort Owners

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Senator Justin Eichorn listened to resort owners, bait shop owners, fishing guides, and snow plowers in Deer River today, who voiced their concerns on the economic impacts that poor ice conditions are having on their businesses.

Poor ice conditions aren’t just affecting anglers this winter season – resorts in the northern region are taking a hit and are seeking help in the legislative level, calling it a regional natural disaster.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today