Lakeland PBS

Ponsford Man Shot in Isolated Incident in Becker County

Mary BalstadJun. 6 2022

A Ponsford man was shot on Friday at Pine Point, about 20 miles northwest of Park Rapids.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:03 P.M. on June 3rd. Brian J. Bloom, 44, of Ponsford was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. He was later airlifted to Fargo. Bloom’s condition is currently unknown.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. Further details are not available at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. People are advised to relay any related information of the case to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 847-2661.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Abuse of Infant Son

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murder in Buffalo, MN Clinic Shooting

Case of Man Charged in Minnesota Clinic Attack Goes to Jury

Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.