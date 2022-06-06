Ponsford Man Shot in Isolated Incident in Becker County
A Ponsford man was shot on Friday at Pine Point, about 20 miles northwest of Park Rapids.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:03 P.M. on June 3rd. Brian J. Bloom, 44, of Ponsford was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. He was later airlifted to Fargo. Bloom’s condition is currently unknown.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. Further details are not available at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. People are advised to relay any related information of the case to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 847-2661.
