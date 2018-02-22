DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Ponemah Walk Brings Awareness To Missing & Murdered Indigenous People

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

You’ve seen their names on missing posters or on the news. Sometimes, their family members go years without finding out what happened to their loved ones. Today’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Walk was meant to bring awareness to a problem that’s been happening for too long.

“There’s so many of us that are being impacted and grieving, and it’s really important that we come together as a community and try to build each other up,” said Williamette Morrison, who helped bring the event to Ponemah.

The day started with a prayer and a few songs. Then, people took turns speaking about their missing or murdered family members. Meanwhile, an artist painted a mural.

Morrison’s own daughter went missing back in 1996. She was found 12 years later buried in a cemetery under a different name.

“It was Christmas Eve when they brought her to us, and so on December 26th, 2008, we had her wake here in Ponemah,” says Morrison.

Attendees were asked to add their handprints to the mural once it was done. The handprints represented all the people could not be there.

“I liked this event because it’s something that we’ve never addressed before, because we’ve of course have had missing and murdered indigenous people for years, and so it’s nice that we’re finally acknowledging that and bringing it forward,” says Crystal Beaulieu-Donnell, whose husband has been missing since November 6th.

Later, attendees took to the streets to march in honor of the missing and murdered. The day ended with food and a few more speeches to remind the community to not lose hope.

“The more we share our stories, I think it builds our hearts back together. It somewhat repairs our hearts and I think that’s what’s most important is to try to put our broken hearts back together again,” says Morrison.

Beaulieu-Donnell adds, “It does help. It does help to know that there’s other people that haven’t got to bury their loved ones like I haven’t yet. That the hardest part is not having closure.”

This was the first Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Walk, but organizers plan to make it an annual event.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

2nd Pair Of Ambulances Delivered To Red Lake & Ponemah

Two New Ambulances Delivered To Red Lake And Ponemah

Ponemah Man Sentenced For Assault With Intent To Commit A Felony

Red Lake Receives $13M USDA Funding To Address Longtime Concerns

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Welcomes U18 Curlers For Championships

In a city that is known as the curling capitol of the United States, the Bemidji Curling Club felt it was only fitting that the city host the U18
Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Welcomes U18 Curlers For Championships

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Excited For First State Trip

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Quinoa Salad in Minutes

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Absentee Voting To Be Offered For Brainerd Schools Special Election

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

TrekNorth School Goes On "Soft" Lockdown

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.