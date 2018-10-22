Lakeland PBS
Poll: Democrats Lead GOP Challengers In Senate Races

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 22 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new poll finds Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith leading their Republican challengers in their races for U.S. Senate, with Smith locked in a much tighter race in a special election.

The latest Minnesota Public Radio News/Star Tribune poll shows Smith leading Republican nominee Karen Housley 47 percent to 41 percent in the race for her Senate seat. Housley gained one percentage point since the last poll in September.

With 10 percent still undecided and 2 percent voting for another candidate, the race could swing either way on Nov. 6. As for Klobuchar, she leads her Republican opponent Jim Newberger 56 percent to 33 percent with 7 percent undecided.

The poll of 800 likely voters Oct. 15-17 has an error margin of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

