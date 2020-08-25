Lakeland PBS

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Advising Parents of Risks of Chat Website

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 25 2020

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is advising parents about a chat website – which children may have found out about using the mobile app TikTok – where minors could be exposed to predators, pornographic websites, and inappropriate content.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received information today about a website that teenagers have been using called omegle.com. According to the release, teens learned about this website through TikTok. Investigators looked into the site and discovered that the site is a chat and video website that does not require an account or login to access.

On Omegle, investigators were sent links to pornography sites from other users and were asked to give users access to their social media accounts, all within just seconds of entering a chat room. Investigators were also solicited to have sexual conversations.

The sheriff’s office is reminding parents that predators use social media platforms to solicit, send, and receive child pornography.

The release also provided two links that parents can read concerning potentially dangerous apps and ways they can monitor their children’s mobile use.

