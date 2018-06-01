Police “Ticket” Children For Outdoor Safety

Traditionally, an encounter with the police warrants bad news. The Brainerd Police Department is changing that standard and are catching children for the right reasons.

Dairy Queen, Triple “A”, and local police departments have teamed up for the “I Got Caught” program. If children are caught practicing good safety habits while riding their bike, scooter, or inline skates, they are rewarded with a free small ice cream from any participating area Dairy Queen.

The children are ticketed by local police, and then they can simply turn in their ticket to get their free treat.

The “I Got Caught” program runs through the summer, and the tickets are valid at Dairy Queen until the end of the calendar year.

To hear more about why local police got involved with the program, hear from to Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston in the video above.