Police: No “Obvious Trauma” in Deaths of 7 People in Moorhead

Lakeland News — Dec. 20 2021

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home did not die from “any obvious trauma,” but a cause of death has not been determined, authorities said Monday.

Moorhead police identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez and 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez. They all lived together in the residence, police said.

The autopsies were conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul. Police said blood samples from the victims have been sent to a lab for further examination.

The victims were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in south Moorhead. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said. Authorities were not seeking suspects.

“This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement. “My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.

By — Lakeland News

