“Plow Bunyan” Coming to MnDOT District 2
The northwest portion of Minnesota will have a new friend coming to town by the name of Plow Bunyan.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced its eight winners of their first “Name a Snowplow” contest earlier this week. With more than 22,000 name ideas submitted, MnDOT District 2 (which makes up much of the Lakeland viewing area) voted on Plow Bunyan, named after the famous Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues in Bemidji.
The department’s maintenance sign shop is currently constructing the names which will go on the back side of the snowplows.
