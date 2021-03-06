“Plow Bunyan” Coming to MnDOT District 2

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The northwest portion of Minnesota will have a new friend coming to town by the name of Plow Bunyan.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced its eight winners of their first “Name a Snowplow” contest earlier this week. With more than 22,000 name ideas submitted, MnDOT District 2 (which makes up much of the Lakeland viewing area) voted on Plow Bunyan, named after the famous Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues in Bemidji.

The department’s maintenance sign shop is currently constructing the names which will go on the back side of the snowplows.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today