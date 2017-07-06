“Play On!” Opening At Brainerd Community Theatre

If you’ve ever been in a theater production, you know the challenges that arise from all facets of the production. From lights and sound, to the acting on the stage, something can always go awry in a hurry. You can experience those strange-yet-exhilarating moments in real time at Brainerd Community Theatre’s production of “Play On!”, opening tomorrow night.

The Rick Abbott comedy delves into the production of a play, and includes almost every aspect of putting together a show, including an eccentric author. Rebecca Timmons plays the illustrious Phyllis Montague, the author of “Murder Most Foul,” the play within in the play.

In the middle of all the chaos are the actors, who struggle to remember their lines and blocking. Nick Kory plays Billy, the young actor who finds love in his leading lady co-star Violet, played by Emili Lane.

“Play On!” is a hilarious look into the actual process of putting together a community theatre show. And if you talk to the actors in Play On!, they all have their theatre horror stories.

“Play On!” opens tomorrow night at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.