DONATE

LPTV NEWS

“Play On!” Opening At Brainerd Community Theatre

Clayton Castle
Jul. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

If you’ve ever been in a theater production, you know the challenges that arise from all facets of the production. From lights and sound, to the acting on the stage, something can always go awry in a hurry. You can experience those strange-yet-exhilarating moments in real time at Brainerd Community Theatre’s production of “Play On!”, opening tomorrow night.

The Rick Abbott comedy delves into the production of a play, and includes almost every aspect of putting together a show, including an eccentric author. Rebecca Timmons plays the illustrious Phyllis Montague, the author of “Murder Most Foul,” the play within in the play.

In the middle of all the chaos are the actors, who struggle to remember their lines and blocking. Nick Kory plays Billy, the young actor who finds love in his leading lady co-star Violet, played by Emili Lane.

“Play On!” is a hilarious look into the actual process of putting together a community theatre show. And if you talk to the actors in Play On!, they all have their theatre horror stories.

“Play On!” opens tomorrow night at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Central Lakes College Appoints New Vice President

AACT Festival Finds Its Way To Brainerd

STEM Business Helps Schools Branch Out

Central Lakes College Instructor Recognized For Work In Live Online Technology

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Latest Story

United Way Of Bemidji Raises $14,000 To Support Food Packs For Children

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Latest Stories

United Way Of Bemidji Raises $14,000 To Support Food Packs For Children

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Bemidji's Otto Grimm Named First Team All-State By USA Today

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Bemidji Fire Department Raises $4,000 To Give Muscular Dystrophy The Boot

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Group Gives Scholarships To Local Church Musicians

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Sheriffs Out To Make Sure Boaters Stay Safe Over The Fourth Of July

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.