Pine River-Backus Volleyball Eyes 2nd Consecutive Trip to State Tournament

The Pine River-Backus girls’ volleyball team has locked up the number-one seed in Section 5A, awarding the squad a first-round bye.

But it’s back to business this Friday as the Tigers look to not only defend their 2022 section title, but also avenge last year’s quarterfinal loss to Mabel-Canton at the state tournament.

Pine River-Backus will face the winner of McGregor and East Central on Friday night. The Tigers finished their regular 15-8, taking four of their last five matches.