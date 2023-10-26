Lakeland PBS

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Eyes 2nd Consecutive Trip to State Tournament

Miles WalkerOct. 26 2023

The Pine River-Backus girls’ volleyball team has locked up the number-one seed in Section 5A, awarding the squad a first-round bye.

But it’s back to business this Friday as the Tigers look to not only defend their 2022 section title, but also avenge last year’s quarterfinal loss to Mabel-Canton at the state tournament.

Pine River-Backus will face the winner of McGregor and East Central on Friday night. The Tigers finished their regular 15-8, taking four of their last five matches.

Miles Walker

