DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Pine River-Backus Students Remove Buckthorn

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 31 2017
Leave a Comment

Students at Pine River-Backus exchanged their textbooks for work gloves today. The school is teaming up with the DNR to remove Buckthorn from their school forest.

“They’re cleaning up Buckthorn, they have a lot of Buckthorn here in the forest,” said Alex Brothen the DNR Program Forester.

There is a lot of work to get done in the forest, but the first step for the students was in the classroom.

“They had to make posters, research what Buckthorn was, come up with a plan of how we are doing this, they had to map, they talked to the elementary kids what Buckthorn is and what we are doing, they will be presenting to the school board,” said Deb Schlueter the Pine River-Backus junior high science teacher.

Before the students started to work on the project, most of them had no idea what the invasive species was.

“No, I had no clue what it is, it looked like an ordinary tree to me,” said Evan Ramsburg. “It just looked like a plant at first but now that we are getting into it, we know what it is,” said Qwincie Johnson.

But now, they are ready to put their words into action.

“It’s an invasive species that wherever it grows it will dominate that area and won’t let anything else grow because it densely populates that area that is grows in,” said Emma Pflugshaupt.

A Buckthorn tree is easily recognizable as it still has leaves and shows off many thorns.

“To get rid of it we need to go in with loppers and big tools to get rid of the bigger plants, pull the smaller stuff and use some herbicide to make it go away,” said Schlueter.

“Buckthorn is an issue statewide, some places there are higher amounts of it. I notice it a lot we’ve got our older cities so the older city of Brainerd, the older city of Pine River but we also have it out in our forest as well,” Brothen said.

Buckthorn presents a big issue; but it’s an even bigger learning opportunity.

“This is huge, we have had this Buckthorn problem for a long time and it’s always fun to see the students actually doing stuff and to be able to be out in the world, helping out,” Schuelter said.

About 400 students grades 7-12 were out in the forest today and will continue the work tomorrow. The project was made possible by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Beyond a Year in Space

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Rolls W-H-A

Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Adds All-Day Preschool

DNR Seeking Assistance Maintaining Water Accesses In Beltrami County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Latest Story

Alcohol Involved In Two Vehicle Crash That Injured Five

After a two vehicle crash Saturday evening, five people were sent to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of
Posted on Oct. 31 2017

Latest Stories

Alcohol Involved In Two Vehicle Crash That Injured Five

Posted on Oct. 31 2017

Nisswa ATV Crash Sends Man To Hospital

Posted on Oct. 31 2017

4 Arrested During Drug Investigation In Sebeka

Posted on Oct. 31 2017

High School Football Bemidji at Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 31 2017

High School Volleyball Red Lake CC vs Fosston

Posted on Oct. 31 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.