Pine River-Backus Baseball Wins Big Over Bagley in Home Opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Originally aired April 28, 2022 on Lakeland News

– – – – – – – – –

Watch more local & breaking news for north-central MN: https://lptv.org/lakeland-news/

Like & subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LakelandPBSofficial

Follow us on social media:

-Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LakelandNews/

-Twitter (news): https://twitter.com/LakelandNewsPBS

-Twitter (sports): https://twitter.com/LPTVSports

Support Lakeland News: https://lptv.org/support/

Submit local news and media: https://lptv.org/submit-media/

Sign up for PBS Passport: https://lptv.org/passport/

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today