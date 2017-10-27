Pillager Man Dies In Head On Crash

The state patrol reports a head on crash just east of Pillager on Hwy 210 was fatal for one Pilligar man. Randy Lee Karppinen,58 was heading west in a Chevrolet Impala when he went to pass a Buick Park Avenue and struck an east bound Dodge Dakota pickup head on.

Darion Preston Anderson,18 of Crosslake was driving the Dodge Dakota and suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd by North Memorial Ambulance.

Christopher David Cherne,17 of Pillager was driving the Buick Park Avenue with passengers 14-year-old Emily Clair Cherne, and 10-year-old Jordan Daniel Cherne. They all had no reported injuries.

The incident occurred Thursday at 3:05 p.m. right near the Crow Wing/Cass County line. The state patrol reported all those involved were wearing seat belts and the roads were wet during the collision.