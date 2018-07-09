Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pierz Man Airlifted To Hospital After Hitting Deer With ATV

Jul. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

At approximately 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV accident on 300th Avenue, near 113th Street five miles northeast of Buckman, Minnesota in Pierz Township.

The driver of the ATV was 20-year-old Derek Marshik of Pierz, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was traveling south on 300th Avenue when he collided with a deer which caused him to be thrown from the ATV. Marshik was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department, MN State Patrol, the Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Gregory Park Hosts Summer Bandstand Series

Battle Of The Midway 3

Bemidji Blaze 10U Softball Falls To Pierz

Crow Wing County To Host Relay for Life Event

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Little Falls Man In Hospital After Getting Run Over By Car

A Little Falls man was sent to the hospital yesterday after he was run over by a car. The Morrison County Sherriff’s office reports It happened
Posted on Jul. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Little Falls Man In Hospital After Getting Run Over By Car

Posted on Jul. 9 2018

Bemidji Area Schools Offers Summer Lunch Program

Posted on Jul. 9 2018

One Injured In Weekend Fire

Posted on Jul. 9 2018

2018 Water Carnival Wraps Up After Six Days Of Entertainment

Posted on Jul. 7 2018

Brainerd Legion Baseball Falls To Winnipeg

Posted on Jul. 7 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.