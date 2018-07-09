Pierz Man Airlifted To Hospital After Hitting Deer With ATV

At approximately 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV accident on 300th Avenue, near 113th Street five miles northeast of Buckman, Minnesota in Pierz Township.

The driver of the ATV was 20-year-old Derek Marshik of Pierz, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was traveling south on 300th Avenue when he collided with a deer which caused him to be thrown from the ATV. Marshik was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department, MN State Patrol, the Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III, and Gold Cross Ambulance.