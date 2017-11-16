Pierz And Pequot Lakes Prepare For Class AAA Semifinals
We’ve come down to the final four in the state football tournament and in class AAA, we have two teams from the Lakeland viewing area headed down for a chance to go on to the finals in Pequot Lakes and Pierz. This isn’t the first rodeo in the state tournament for the Pioneers, but the team knows every game is a battle, including this week’s match-up against Jordan.
Jordan has some play makers on its team but coach Leo Pohlkamp says the team is preparing and will be ready on Saturday afternoon.
At the top of the bracket, the Pequot Lakes Patriots are preparing to take on undefeated top-seed St. Croix Lutheran.
In preparing for St. Croix Lutheran, the Patriots will be switching some things up in what could be a challenging battle.
Being the underdog hasn’t gotten to the team. Instead, the team has been using its underdog status as motivation.
Pierz and Pequot Lakes will both be playing on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
