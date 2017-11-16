DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Pierz And Pequot Lakes Prepare For Class AAA Semifinals

Clayton Castle
Nov. 15 2017
Leave a Comment

We’ve come down to the final four in the state football tournament and in class AAA, we have two teams from the Lakeland viewing area headed down for a chance to go on to the finals in Pequot Lakes and Pierz. This isn’t the first rodeo in the state tournament for the Pioneers, but the team knows every game is a battle, including this week’s match-up against Jordan.

Jordan has some play makers on its team but coach Leo Pohlkamp says the team is preparing and will be ready on Saturday afternoon.

At the top of the bracket, the Pequot Lakes Patriots are preparing to take on undefeated top-seed St. Croix Lutheran.

In preparing for St. Croix Lutheran, the Patriots will be switching some things up in what could be a challenging battle.

Being the underdog hasn’t gotten to the team. Instead, the team has been using its underdog status as motivation.

Pierz and Pequot Lakes will both be playing on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Excited For Second Ever State Tournament Appearance

Pierz Football Looking To Return To State In 2017

Pierz Hopes to Defend 2015 State Title This Season

High Expectations This Season For 2015 Undefeated State Champions

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Recent Show

Common Ground 904: Stories that Strum Their Strings

The band Crimson Wynter, John Murphy, Nathan Kelly, and Sabbastian Wilson-Webb perform at Nevis’ music destination Terrapin Station with dancing
Posted on Nov. 15 2017

Recently Added

Common Ground 904: Stories that Strum Their Strings

Posted on Nov. 15 2017

Lakeland Currents 1104 - Fish Management In Local Lakes

Posted on Nov. 10 2017

Backroads 2101 – Caleigh

Posted on Nov. 9 2017

Common Ground 903: Classic Hunting Knives

Posted on Nov. 8 2017

Currents 1103 - Sex Trafficking in Central Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.