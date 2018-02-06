Pickup Truck Crashes Into The Side Of A Bemidji Business

A pickup truck drove into the side of a Bemidji business Monday night. It happened just off of Bemidji Avenue near 11th Street around 6:35 PM at the Edward Jones office located there.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says a woman inside the building suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sanford Health for treatment. The driver (and only occupant of the southbound vehicle) appeared to have suffered a medical emergency which resulted in the crash. The driver was also transported to the Sanford Hospital for treatment.

Our reporter at the scene reports the truck appeared to be headed southbound on Bemidji Avenue and veered across the oncoming lane into the eastside yards where its tire tracks could be seen going through heavy snow for several yards before it struck the building.

Mastin says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.