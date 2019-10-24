Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Petal It Forward: An Nationwide Event That Spreads Happiness

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 24 2019

Students and faculty at Bemidji State University walked away with smiles after they received flowers from Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji.

Netzer’s Floral Owner Amy Nelson said, “Netzer’s has been in the community for 65 years now and we just love participating in the event and doing things like this to spread joy around the community.”

Today, florists from all around the country randomly surprised people with flowers in over 400 cities for a nationwide event titled “Petal it Forward.” Put on by the Society of American Florists, the event aims to brighten someone’s day by giving them flowers. They give two bouquets to one person, one to keep for yourself and then the other to give to someone else to spread happiness.

“We’re already excited about next year, this was so much fun today, it was so fun to see people leaving with bouquets and then people walking in with a bouquet that someone had given them and everybody was smiling and having a great time,” stated Nelson.

This is Netzer’s second year participating, and they were able to hand out 240 bouquets to support the cause.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: BSU Students Taking Advantage Of Gillett Wellness Center During Cold Weather

BSU Professor Discusses Community Awareness For Children with Autism

Enrollment Declines at Bemidji State University For 2019

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

Latest Story

CHI St. Joseph’s Health In Park Rapids Launches Shoe Drive

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary in Park Rapids has launched a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for the facility and to help third world
Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Latest Stories

CHI St. Joseph's Health In Park Rapids Launches Shoe Drive

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Squash Cutting Tip

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Changes Come To Crow Wing County Recycling Programs

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Winger Man Charged After Driving Vehicle Into Horse-Drawn Buggy

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

MnDOT And New Snowplow Operators Gear Up For Upcoming Winter Season

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.