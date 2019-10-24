Petal It Forward: An Nationwide Event That Spreads Happiness

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Students and faculty at Bemidji State University walked away with smiles after they received flowers from Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji.

Netzer’s Floral Owner Amy Nelson said, “Netzer’s has been in the community for 65 years now and we just love participating in the event and doing things like this to spread joy around the community.”

Today, florists from all around the country randomly surprised people with flowers in over 400 cities for a nationwide event titled “Petal it Forward.” Put on by the Society of American Florists, the event aims to brighten someone’s day by giving them flowers. They give two bouquets to one person, one to keep for yourself and then the other to give to someone else to spread happiness.

“We’re already excited about next year, this was so much fun today, it was so fun to see people leaving with bouquets and then people walking in with a bouquet that someone had given them and everybody was smiling and having a great time,” stated Nelson.

This is Netzer’s second year participating, and they were able to hand out 240 bouquets to support the cause.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today