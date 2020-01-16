Lakeland PBS

Permit Issued For Brainerd Jaycees 30th Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Jan. 16 2020

The Brainerd Jaycees 30th annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza has been issued its event permit for January 25, 2020 after the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department found a good amount  of snow on the contest site.

According to a release, on Jan. 16, the Brainerd Jaycees and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department checked ice conditions on Gull Lake’s Hole in the Day Bay and found 16-18 inches of ice throughout the two-square mile contest site.

The contest chair Jeff Baillif said, “the 30th anniversary of this event is going to be better than ever, and we are ready to host 10,000 of our closest fishing buddies next Saturday.”

For nearly 25 years the world-renowned event has drawn more than 10,000 people annually. People and media from across the globe attend this event which is the world’s largest charitable ice fishing contest. The proceeds of the Ice Fishing Extravaganza are donated to more than 50 area charities with Confidence Learning Center as the primary beneficiary. The Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4 million since the event was founded.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Brainerd-area outlets and on the ice the day of the contest. Visit icefishing.org for more details.

 

 

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

