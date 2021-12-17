Pequot Lakes Student Expelled After Bringing Knife to School, Keying Principal’s Car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Pequot Lakes student has been expelled after bringing a knife onto school property and keying the high school principal’s car.

On December 10th, a student brought a Swiss Army Knife into the parking lot, then used it to key the principal’s car. Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang said the student violated the school’s weapon policy. He also stated the school took this very seriously and would apply their weapons policy to the fullest extent.

“It was just criminal damage to property, is what it is,” said Chief Klang. “There [were] no symbols or anything like that, it was strictly vandalism.”

The police investigation into this matter is complete, and they’ve handed the case over to the county attorney’s office for consideration of criminal charges.

