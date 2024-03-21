Pequot Lakes Boys B-Ball Falls to Minnehaha Academy in Class AA Quarterfinal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Heading into the Class AA quarterfinal, Pequot Lakes boys’ basketball was on an impressive 11-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents by an average of 21 points per game during that stretch. It culminated in the team’s third straight AA state tournament appearance.

The Patriots went unseeded their past two trips, losing in the quarterfinal round. This season, they went in as the 4-seed, but with a tough matchup on Wednesday against 5-seed and state runner-up Minnehaha Academy.

The Pats and Red Hawks met at Williams Arena. The two teams last played in the consolation final two years ago, where Minnehaha won that game. The Red Hawks got after it early tonight and were too much for the Patriots, winning 63-47.

On Friday night, Pequot Lakes will face Waseca in the consolation bracket.

