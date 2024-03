Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Class AA, Pequot Lakes boys’ basketball was playing in their third consecutive consolation final on Friday, taking on Jackson County Central.

The Patriots went on to win the consolation final for the second year in a row 51-44.

